Iraq Played Significant Role in Operation on Liquidation of IS Leader Baghdadi - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Iraq played a significant role in the liquidation of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), a senior Iraqi intelligence source told Sputnik.

"Iraq has a significant role in the elimination of al-Baghdadi," the source said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.