Iraq Pledges to Defend US Troops Against Iranian Militias - American Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Iraq pledged to defend American and other foreign troops guesting in its territory against pro-Iranian militias and has a US promise of respect for its sovereignty, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood said on Tuesday.

"We reiterated our respect for Iraqi sovereignty and Iraq pledged to protect us and other international guests from attacks by Iran-backed militias," Hood told reporters during a phone briefing.

The US and Iraq have recently concluded the second round of their strategic dialogue revolving around issues of security cooperation.

American diplomats say they are certain that Iraq has necessary means to ensure the safety of foreign contingents.

"Militarily they have now one of the most capable counterterrorism forces in the region," Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq David Copley said. "If this force was able to take on and defeat with our assistance ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia] than clearly the Prime Minister has very powerful tool at his disposal for getting control of armed groups that are resistant to his command."

He added that the United States expects "to see the Iraqi government increasingly asserting itself."