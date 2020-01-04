UrduPoint.com
Iraq PM Attends Mourning For Commanders Killed In US Strike

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:03 PM

Iraq's prime minister attended a mourning procession in Baghdad Saturday for Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US strike the previous day.

Baghdad, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's prime minister attended a mourning procession in Baghdad Saturday for Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US strike the previous day.

Adel Abdel Mahdi joined Muhandis associate Hadi al-Ameri, Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim and other pro-Iran figures in a large crowd accompanying the coffins.

