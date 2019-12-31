UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq PM Demands Protesters Leave US Embassy 'immediately'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Iraq PM demands protesters leave US embassy 'immediately'

Iraq's caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi said Tuesday that crowds that had stormed the US embassy in anger at deadly US air strikes should leave the compound "immediately

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Iraq's caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi said Tuesday that crowds that had stormed the US embassy in anger at deadly US air strikes should leave the compound "immediately."Demonstrators had breached the embassy walls in protest at the Sunday strikes that killed at least 25 fighters from a hardline pro-Iran faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah.

"We recall that any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies will be firmly prohibited by the security forces," Abdel Mahdi's office said several hours after the attack began.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Sunday From

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia goes up by 191 % i ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar loses 09 paisa in interbank

6 minutes ago

DC South Waziristan pays surprise visit to health ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Police Detain 5 Syrians Planning New Year' ..

4 minutes ago

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

18 minutes ago

Biometric verification mandatory for registration, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.