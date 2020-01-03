UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Prepared For Any Consequences Of US Airstrike - Military Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Iraq Prepared for Any Consequences of US Airstrike - Military Spokesman

The Iraqi authorities were not aware of the planned US airstrike on Baghdad, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of the illegal US action, Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the official spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, told Sputnik on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iraqi authorities were not aware of the planned US airstrike on Baghdad, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of the illegal US action, Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the official spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, told Sputnik on Friday.

Khalaf described the Pentagon's actions as a gross violation of Iraq's sovereignty and disregard for the cooperation between the Iraqi Armed Forces and the US-led coalition.

"The Iraqi authorities did not know in advance about the American airstrike, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of this airstrike," Khalaf stressed.

According to Khalaf, either the Iraqi prime minister or his deputy would attend an emergency parliamentary meeting on Saturday, where a possible end to the presence of foreign troops in Iraq would be discussed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pentagon Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

Two suspects held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home ..

2 minutes ago

Nepal elephant festival scrutinised for beauty and ..

2 minutes ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IC ..

4 minutes ago

Going meme: Thai shoppers get creative after plast ..

2 seconds ago

Dozens 'trapped' in rubble of Cambodia building co ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.