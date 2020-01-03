Iraq Prepared for Any Consequences of US Airstrike - Military Spokesman

The Iraqi authorities were not aware of the planned US airstrike on Baghdad, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of the illegal US action, Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the official spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, told Sputnik on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iraqi authorities were not aware of the planned US airstrike on Baghdad, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of the illegal US action, Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the official spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, told Sputnik on Friday.

Khalaf described the Pentagon's actions as a gross violation of Iraq's sovereignty and disregard for the cooperation between the Iraqi Armed Forces and the US-led coalition.

"The Iraqi authorities did not know in advance about the American airstrike, but the country's armed forces are ready for any consequences of this airstrike," Khalaf stressed.

According to Khalaf, either the Iraqi prime minister or his deputy would attend an emergency parliamentary meeting on Saturday, where a possible end to the presence of foreign troops in Iraq would be discussed.