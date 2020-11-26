Iraq Prepared to Provide Aid to Internally-Displaced Syrians - Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Iraq intends to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to internally-displaced Syrians and is seeking cooperation with international organizations, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iraq intends to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to internally-displaced Syrians and is seeking cooperation with international organizations, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center in Moscow on Thursday.

"Iraq is prepared to find the means to deliver aid to internally-displaced Syrians...

who are in need of health-care and food assistance. For this reason, Iraq is prepared to cooperate with all international organizations in this regard." Hussein stated.

Hussein added that his country hopes that the 250,000 Syrian refugees in Iraq would be able to return to their homeland.

Iraq was one of the two Arab countries hosting Syrian refugees to participate in the International Conference on the Return of Refugees held in Damascus on November 11-12.