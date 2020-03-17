UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq President Names Ex-Najaf Governor Adnan Zurfi As Premier

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Iraq president names ex-Najaf governor Adnan Zurfi as premier

Iraqi president Barham Saleh named Adnan Zurfi, the former governor of the Shiite holy city of Najaf, as the new prime minister Tuesday, the second attempt to find a head of government in recent months

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Iraqi president Barham Saleh named Adnan Zurfi, the former governor of the Shiite holy city of Najaf, as the new prime minister Tuesday, the second attempt to find a head of government in recent months.

Zurfi, a 54-year-old lawmaker, has 30 days to form his cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq's notoriously divided parliament.

He would replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned in December following popular mass rallies against a government that protesters see as corrupt, inept and beholden to powerful neighbour Iran.

An earlier nominee failed to form a cabinet by March 2, triggering a new 15-day deadline for Saleh.

Zurfi is a current member of the Nasr coalition led by ex-PM Haider al-Abadi and a former member of the Dawa party, a longtime opposition party to ex-dictator Saddam Hussein.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam, cabinets have been formed through a sectarian power-sharing system, leading to widespread horsetrading among various sects and parties.

A senior government source told AFP that political factions had intensely debated Names for days, seeking a "non-confrontational" figure to preserve the status quo.

The announcement came just hours after Iraq faced a new rocket attack targeting foreign troops stationed at military bases across the country.

Two rockets hit the Besmaya base about 60 kilometres (40 miles) south of Baghdad before dawn on Tuesday, according to the Iraqi military, the US-led coalition and NATO, which all have forces stationed there.

The Iraqi military made no mention of casualties and a NATO press officer told AFP that none of its forces were hurt in the attack.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Governor Iran Parliament Vote Iraq Baghdad March December All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

23 minutes ago

Kabul to Welcome UN Sanctions Relief on Taliban On ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul Hopes Russia to Join Railroad, Gas, Mining P ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's ..

3 minutes ago

France ready to nationalise firms 'if necessary': ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's short term foreign debt stock reaches $ 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.