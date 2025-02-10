Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraq's president has sued Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over unpaid salaries for civil servants in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, bringing into focus a rift in the country's leadership

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Iraq's president has sued Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over unpaid salaries for civil servants in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, bringing into focus a rift in the country's leadership.

President Abdul Latif Rashid, a Kurd, filed the lawsuit against Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Sami last month, but his adviser, Hawri Tawfiq, only announced it on Sunday.

The case, submitted to Iraq's top court, seeks an order to ensure salaries are paid "without interruption" despite ongoing financial disputes between Baghdad and Arbil, the regional capital.

Iraq's public sector is wracked with inefficiency and corruption, and analysts say Sudani and Rashid had long had disagreements.

While public sector workers received their January salaries, they are still waiting for their December pay.

Tawfiq said the lawsuit was only disclosed now because of protests over missed payments in Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan's second-largest city and the president's hometown.

The adviser later said that Rashid "values" the efforts made by the Sudani administration to address financial issues and that the lawsuit sought "a suitable and constitutional solution".

Tawfiq stressed that the president was "not opposed to any constitutional authority" in Iraq and backed the Federal government and the regional leadership in finding solutions.

Kurdistan regional president Nechirvan Barzani recently thanked Sudani for his cooperation on financial issues, including salaries.

On Sunday, hundreds of people from Sulaimaniyah attempted to protest in Arbil, but police used tear gas to disperse them, local media reported.

Others have staged a sit-in for two weeks in Sulaimaniyah, with 13 teachers resorting to a hunger strike.

Last year, Iraq's top court ordered the federal government to cover the public sector salaries in Kurdistan instead of going through the regional administration -- a demand employees in Sulaimaniyah have long called for.

But officials say payments have been erratic due to technical issues.

Political scientist Ihssan al-Shemmari said the lawsuit underscores deepening tensions between Rashid and Sudani.

"We are facing a significant division within the executive authority, and it is now happening openly," said Shemmari.

In January, Sudani ordered a probe into Rashid's son's company, IQ internet Services.

MP Hanan al-Fatlawi addressed Rashid on X, saying: "The fines on your son's company IQ... are enough to pay the salaries" in Kurdistan.

rh-sf/dv/ami