Iraq Protesters Attack US Embassy Over Strikes: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes: AFP

Several thousand protesters attacked the US embassy in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday in anger at US air strikes that killed more than two dozen paramilitary fighters at the weekend

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Several thousand protesters attacked the US embassy in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday in anger at US air strikes that killed more than two dozen paramilitary fighters at the weekend.

They marched through checkpoints that usually restrict access to Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, chanting "Death to America," burning USflags and and holding posters calling for the embassy to be shut down.

They pulled security cameras off the wall as Iraqi security forces tried to keep them back.

