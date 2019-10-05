UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Protests Death Toll Rises To 73: Rights Commssion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:33 PM

Iraq protests death toll rises to 73: rights commssion

The death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to 73 on Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, parliament's human rights commission said

Baghdad, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to 73 on Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, parliament's human rights commission said.

More than 3,000 people have also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services and widespread corruption erupted in the capital on Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 540 demonstrators have been arrested, of whom nearly 200 remain in custody, the panel added.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Poor Parliament Iraq Baghdad From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Uni ..

36 minutes ago

Cop shot at, injured

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice

2 minutes ago

780th Urs celebrations of Bahaddin Zakriya begins

2 minutes ago

AIOU to promote spirit of World teachers Day

3 minutes ago

Three People Dead, Five Injured in Shooting in Arm ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.