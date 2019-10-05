Iraq Protests Death Toll Rises To 73: Rights Commssion
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:33 PM
The death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to 73 on Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, parliament's human rights commission said
More than 3,000 people have also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services and widespread corruption erupted in the capital on Tuesday, the commission said.
A total of 540 demonstrators have been arrested, of whom nearly 200 remain in custody, the panel added.