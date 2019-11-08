UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Protests Dig In For Third Week, As Politicians Do The Same

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Iraq protests dig in for third week, as politicians do the same

Anti-government protests in Iraq entered their third week on Friday amid fresh bloodshed, but leaders appeared to have closed rank around the country's embattled premier

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-government protests in Iraq entered their third week on Friday amid fresh bloodshed, but leaders appeared to have closed rank around the country's embattled premier.

More than a dozen demonstrators had died in the capital Baghdad and the southern port city of Basra within 24 hours, medical sources told AFP on Friday.

That pushed the death toll since the first protests erupted on October 1 closer to 300, according to an AFP tally kept as officials have stopped providing updated figures.

In Basra, seven protesters were killed in confrontations on Thursday and early Friday, with security forces trying to reopen roads blocked by sit-ins, medical sources said.

For a week, protesters have cut access to Basra's Umm Qasr port, which brings in most of Iraq's food and medical imports.

In Baghdad, six people died facing off against security forces Thursday, a medical source told AFP.

Despite the violence, thousands again flocked to the capital'smain protest camp in Tahrir (Liberation) Square on Friday, includingmembers of Iraq's influential tribes.

Related Topics

Protest Iraq Died Basra Baghdad October

Recent Stories

Australia clinches T20 series by defeating Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Experts urge action to tackle climate change and c ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Ready to Send Aid Convoy to Earthquake-Str ..

2 minutes ago

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

2 minutes ago

Bundestag Fails to Pass Bill Shielding Nord Stream ..

11 minutes ago

Japan Urges US to Suspend F-16 Flights Until Probe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.