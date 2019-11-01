UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Protests Enter Second Month, Defying Pledges Of Reform

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Iraq protests enter second month, defying pledges of reform

Iraq's top cleric warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in his country's anti-government protests as they entered their second month despite pledges of reform and violence that has left over 250 dead

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Iraq's top cleric warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in his country's anti-government protests as they entered their second month despite pledges of reform and violence that has left over 250 dead.

The demonstrations have evolved since October 1 from rage over corruption and unemployment to demands for a total government overhaul -- shunning both politicians and religious figures along the way.

They have even condemned the influence of paramilitary forces including the Hashed al-Shaabi, whose members descended briefly into the streets of the capital late Thursday in a show of force, sparking fears of a confrontation with the main protests.

In his weekly sermon, the country's top Shiite religious authority Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said Iraq must not be dragged "into the "abyss of infighting".

"No person or group, no side with a particular view, no regional or international actor may seize the will of the Iraqi people and impose its will on them," said Sistani's sermon, read by a representative.

Related Topics

Dead Corruption Iraq May October From Government Top

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Assess SCC's First ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

18 minutes ago

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi Ma ..

6 minutes ago

Lebanese banks resumes business after 2 week clos ..

9 minutes ago

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence messa ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.