Iraq Puts Security Forces On Heightened Alert For 72 Hours - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Iraq Puts Security Forces on Heightened Alert for 72 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Iraqi security forces increased their combat readiness for 72 hours on Tuesday to "foil terror plots," media said.

"The High Command has placed all security forces on heightened combat alert for 72 hours in all Iraqi provinces," a security source told the Shafaq news agency.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi reportedly ordered a security alert for the duration of the holy month of Ramadan. He met with security officials on Monday to discuss a persistent threat posed by Islamist terror cells in the country.

