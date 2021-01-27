UrduPoint.com
Iraq Reaches Deal For 2Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Iraq Reaches Deal for 2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Iraq has reached an agreement with AstraZeneca to receive two million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said on Tuesday in a news conference.

"An agreement was reached with AstraZeneca to provide two million doses of coronavirus vaccine," the minister said, as reported by state news agency INA.

In late December, the Iraqi drug authority granted an emergency vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Following that, the director general of public health at the health ministry said that Baghdad plans to receive the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 sometime in February, as the country has secured a preliminary import deal for 1.

5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Last week, the Ministry of Health also approved the use of the Chinese vaccine from Sinopharm and the vaccine from AstraZeneca.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, 615,380 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, 13,010 patients with COVID-19 have died.

