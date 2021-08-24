Iraq Ready to Counter Terrorism When US Pulls Out Troops From Country - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Iraq is "fully" ready to counter terrorism when the United States completes pullout of its military from the country, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"On the issue of terrorism, Iraq is fully prepared," the minister said.

Hussein specified that combats units of US military will be pulled out by the end of the year.

"But there are still [US] units that help the Iraqi government and security services in all directions, including training, negotiations, information exchange ... In this direction, work will continue, but combat units will be withdrawn by the end of the year," the minister added.