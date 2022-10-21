Iraq Ready to Import More Medical Goods From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Iraq is ready to grow imports of Russia-made medical goods, fodder and other products and help Russian business overcome current difficulties, Director of Livestock Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture Salim Hussein said on Thursday.

"Now only two Russian products are introduced in the Iraqi medical market, it is two types of vaccines.

We would like to expand the number of goods that are exported," Hussein said at the Russian-Iraqi Business Forum.

The official added that Iraq also needed other goods that might be imported from Russia, including fodder and different supplements. For that end, Iraq is ready to help Russian companies "overcome existing problems," according to Hussein.

On its part, Baghdad could export dates, leather, wool and other agricultural products to Russia, the Iraqi official stated.