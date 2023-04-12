Close
Iraq Reaffirms Support For Syria's Return To Arab League - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Iraq Reaffirms Support for Syria's Return to Arab League - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Iraq has always supported Syria's return to the League of Arab States (LAS) and maintains this position to date, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Sputnik.

"Iraq supported and continues to support Syria's return to LAS, while the integration of the Arab world is being strengthened and has a positive effect on its parties," the spokesman said.

On Friday, foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan will hold a meeting in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah to discuss Syria's return to LAS, after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists. The same year, the West and the Arab League imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

