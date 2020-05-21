Iraq Registers 153 New COVID-19 Cases in Record Daily Growth - Health Ministry

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Thursday registered its record daily growth in the number of COVID-19 cases as 153 new positive tests have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, amid a rise in cases that has resulted in six Baghdad districts being placed in lockdown for two weeks.

"Today, 153 new cases have been confirmed in the Ministry of Health's laboratories," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The vast majority of the new cases were reported in Baghdad, the ministry stated. In total, 113 new positive tests were reported in the Iraqi capital.

Public health authorities in Iraq have also confirmed six deaths relating to complications from the disease over the past 24 hours.

The case total in Iraq now stands at 3,877 and the death toll has reached 140, the ministry confirmed, adding that 2,483 people have been discharged from hospitals, including 45 over the past day.

On Wednesday, the ministry confirmed 113 new cases of the coronavirus disease and three new deaths.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced a two-week lockdown in six districts of Baghdad on Monday amid a rapid rise in positive tests in the capital. These measures could be extended across the country if a further uptick in cases is observed, the ministry said.