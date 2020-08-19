Iraq Registers Record Daily Coronavirus Case Tally Rise by 4,576 to Top 184,000 - Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Iraqi medics have registered a record rise in the number of daily registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 4,576, and the confirmed case tally has topped 184,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The Health Ministry registered 2,895 cases of recovery today, 4,576 new cases of infection and 82 deaths," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The previous record for the daily increase in the number of cases was set on August 16, when Health Ministry laboratories received 4,348 positive test results for the coronavirus.