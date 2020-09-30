Iraq Reiterates Commitment to Safety of Foreign Missions Amid Plans to Close Embassies

Iraq is committed to protecting foreign diplomatic missions and sees missile attacks they are facing as an attempt to undermine stability and relations of the Middle Eastern country with its partners on the regional and international levels, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Iraq is committed to protecting foreign diplomatic missions and sees missile attacks they are facing as an attempt to undermine stability and relations of the middle Eastern country with its partners on the regional and international levels, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi has said that a number of countries, primarily the US, wanted to close their diplomatic missions in the Iraqi capital if rocket attacks on the so-called green zone a location that hosts multiple government buildings and embassies continued. Western diplomats said that such plans were not related to their ties with Baghdad but came due to security concerns, according to Al-Kadhimi.

"The prime minister received on Wednesday 25 foreign ambassadors at their request to discuss the latest developments in connection with ensuring safety of diplomatic missions in Iraq. [Al-Kadhimi] confirmed Iraq's commitment to enhancing the rule of law, state control over weapons, as well as protecting diplomatic missions and embassies," the prime minister's press service said in a statement.

Those responsible for attacks "are seeking to jeopardize stability in the country and Iraq's ties with states in the region and in the world," Al-Kadhimi added, noting that the civilian population, including children, also suffered from these strikes.

"Security services are determined to put an end to these actions and have already been taking necessary measures on the matter," the prime minister said.

According to the press service, foreign diplomats supported additional steps taken by Baghdad to defend missions, as it would allow "them and the international community" to continue developing political, economic and cultural ties with the Middle Eastern country.

On September 27, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Iraqi officials, that Washington was planning to close the embassy during the next few months due to its vulnerable whereabouts. According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the warning about the possible shutdown in his calls to Al-Kadhimi and Iraqi President Barham Salih. However, the US is due to retain its consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan Region.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called on Washington to reconsider its decision to close the mission and also held consultations with Arab and European ambassadors on the matter, describing consequences of potential mission shutdown as "danger."