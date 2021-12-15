(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Iraq's authorities have released all individuals detained as part of an investigation into the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The individuals released include interior ministry director for explosives Maj. Gen. Sabah Al-Shibli and several forensic evidence officers, according to the report.

A drone targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad on November 7, but he survived the assassination attempt with slight injuries. The Iraqi interior ministry designated the attack terrorism and reportedly arrested three Shiite militiamen.