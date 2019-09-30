UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Reopens Border Crossing With Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

Iraq reopens border crossing with Syria

Iraq on Monday reopened the Qaim border crossing with war-torn Syria after a six-year closure

ANBAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Iraq on Monday reopened the Qaim border crossing with war-torn Syria after a six-year closure.

"The terminal was reopened for travelers and trade," Farhan Mohamed, member of the Anbar provincial council, told Anadolu Agency.

The crossing links between the town of Qaim and the Syrian town of Boukamal and its opening is expected to boost trade between the two neighboring countries.

Qaim, 360 kilometers west of Baghdad, was recaptured by the Iraqi forces from the Daesh terrorist group late 2017.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iraq Baghdad Border 2017 From

Recent Stories

Less Than Half of UK Firms on Board With Gov't Com ..

3 minutes ago

Premier Li meets with newly appointed foreign envo ..

3 minutes ago

USAID Funding Enables Pakistani Entrepreneurs To I ..

24 minutes ago

National Assembly offers fateha for quake, Quetta ..

3 minutes ago

World Peace Day observed in Shah Abdul Latif Unive ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court suspends PEIRA fee structure ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.