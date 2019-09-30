Iraq reopens border crossing with Syria

(@imziishan)

ANBAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Iraq on Monday reopened the Qaim border crossing with war-torn Syria after a six-year closure.

"The terminal was reopened for travelers and trade," Farhan Mohamed, member of the Anbar provincial council, told Anadolu Agency.

The crossing links between the town of Qaim and the Syrian town of Boukamal and its opening is expected to boost trade between the two neighboring countries.

Qaim, 360 kilometers west of Baghdad, was recaptured by the Iraqi forces from the Daesh terrorist group late 2017.