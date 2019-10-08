UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Reopens Green Zone After Stabilizing Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Iraq reopens Green Zone after stabilizing situation

Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Tuesday after stability returned in the region following week-long protests, country's news agency reported

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Tuesday after stability returned in the region following week-long protests, country's news agency reported.

The Green Zone was reopened after "successful negotiations" between the Iraqi Prime Minister office and the protesters, in which promises were made to fulfill the protesters' demands, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Entries to the zone were closed and security restrictions were imposed to prevent eruption of protests in the area which includes government buildings, foreign embassies and the headquarters of the U.

S.-led International Coalition in Iraq.

The efforts of Iraqi President Barham Salih and parliament speaker as well contributed to calming the situation in the country, it added.

The mass protests in Iraq broke out across several Iraqi cities on Oct. 1 with demands of improving living conditions and end to government corruption.

So far, the death toll has reached 110 and thousands have been injured in anti-government protests in Iraq, according to a medical source.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Iraq Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

21 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

34 minutes ago

NAB, Karachi recovers 1,191.53 mln during 2019

6 minutes ago

Health Department to open new OT at Trauma Center ..

6 minutes ago

Deal With Damascus Best Option for Kurds in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Play staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.