Iraq Reopens Southern Checkpoint on Border with Iran - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Iraq has fully restored the work of the southern crossing of Shalamcheh on the border with Iran media reported on Saturday.

Last week, Baghdad closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran due to protests in both countries. The closure, reportedly requested by Tehran, affected only people, while goods continued to pass through the border, according to Al Iraq news Network.

Iran is now swept by protests against an increase in gasoline prices. One man was reportedly killed during a rally on Friday.

The anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. The rallies have been met by a harsh response from the authorities, with the death toll among protesters surpassing 300 people and the number of injured climbing to 15,000 across the country.