UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Resumes Direct Air Traffic With Europe Terminated Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

Iraq Resumes Direct Air Traffic With Europe Terminated Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Iraq has resumed direct air traffic with European countries that had been terminated for several months over the coronavirus pandemic, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Iraq has resumed direct air traffic with European countries that had been terminated for several months over the coronavirus pandemic, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Transport and Iraqi Airways announced on Tuesday the resumption of direct flights to Europe after months of suspension over the coronavirus epidemic," the statement said.

The first flight en route Baghdad-Erbil-Dusseldorf departed on Tuesday morning with all necessary sanitary precautions observed, according to the ministry.

Iraqi Airways has also launched flights to Berlin, London, Frankfurt and Copenhagen.

In July, the Iraqi authorities announced the resumption of air traffic inside the country, suspended in March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Related Topics

Europe Iraq Traffic London Frankfurt Berlin March July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new legislations on unf ..

19 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on his ..

28 seconds ago

New SM rules a step forward towards regulating onl ..

3 minutes ago

Modern, scientific education key to progress: Prim ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court guidance to be sought on constitutio ..

3 minutes ago

Trendy face masks in vogue amid second wave of pan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.