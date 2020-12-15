Iraq Resumes Direct Air Traffic With Europe Terminated Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Iraq has resumed direct air traffic with European countries that had been terminated for several months over the coronavirus pandemic, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Iraq has resumed direct air traffic with European countries that had been terminated for several months over the coronavirus pandemic, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Transport and Iraqi Airways announced on Tuesday the resumption of direct flights to Europe after months of suspension over the coronavirus epidemic," the statement said.

The first flight en route Baghdad-Erbil-Dusseldorf departed on Tuesday morning with all necessary sanitary precautions observed, according to the ministry.

Iraqi Airways has also launched flights to Berlin, London, Frankfurt and Copenhagen.

In July, the Iraqi authorities announced the resumption of air traffic inside the country, suspended in March due to the coronavirus epidemic.