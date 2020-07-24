Iraq Resumes Flights Suspended Over COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Iraq's authorities on Thursday announced the resumption of flights in the country after having suspended them in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iraqi news Agency reported.

According to the agency, the country's civil aviation authority has announced the resumption of regular flights.

Per the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, Baghdad's international airport, as well as the airports of Basrah and Najaf, have been reopened, while the international airport in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah remain closed.

The government also ordered opening for cargo transports the Safwan checkpoint at the Kuwait border, as well as two checkpoints near the border with Iran.

Iraq has confirmed 102,226 cases with a death toll of 4,122.