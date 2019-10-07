UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq, Russia Call For De-escalating Tensions In Gulf Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Iraq, Russia call for de-escalating tensions in Gulf region

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday called here for increasing efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf region and the return of Syria to the Arab League (AL).

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday called here for increasing efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf region and the return of Syria to the Arab League (AL).

Earlier in the day, Lavrov, accompanied by a delegation including representatives of major Russian energy companies, arrived in Baghdad on an official visit.

At a joint press conference following a meeting between the two ministers, al-Hakim said that "regional issues were discussed in the meeting, as we talked about security challenges facing the region, and we emphasized the necessity to decrease the tensions in the Gulf region and securing maritime navigation in the Gulf." Iraq and Russia stressed on the unity of Syria and the necessity of its return to the AL, al-Hakim said, adding that the two sides confirmed the need to increase cooperation between the two countries to find a solution for the conflict in Syria, in accordance with decisions of Astana conference.

For his part, Lavrov said that political dialogue between Baghdad and Moscow is going on, noting that he "discussed with the Iraqi side reducing the Gulf region's tension and pushing initiatives that unite countries instead of dividing them."The top Russia's diplomat is also scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and other Iraqi top officials to discuss the political situation in the region and coordinate positions as well as strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Visit Baghdad Astana Top Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Rahat and Aamer Yamin rock Sindh as Southern Punja ..

7 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

18 minutes ago

PDMA KP identifies places for establishment of rel ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister launched Ehsaas Saylani Langar Sche ..

20 minutes ago

Reforms, opening-up bring changes to China, World: ..

2 minutes ago

Nauman’s five-wicket haul puts Northern on top

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.