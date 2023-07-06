Open Menu

Iraq-Russia Energy Cooperation Unaffected By Western Sanctions - Oil Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Iraq-Russia Energy Cooperation Unaffected by Western Sanctions - Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Western sanctions against Russia did not affect cooperation between Moscow and Baghdad in the energy sector, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghanni told Sputnik on Thursday.

The minister mentioned that Iraq plans to expand joint projects with Russian company Lukoil, which develops 410,000 barrels of oil per day at the West Qurna-2 field in southern Iraq.

"We are negotiating with this company to start investing in the gas field at West Qurna-2. The economic sanctions imposed on Russia did not affect relations with Lukoil," the minister said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Iraq Company Oil Vienna Baghdad Gas

Recent Stories

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

10 minutes ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

29 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

40 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

40 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

1 hour ago
World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

2 hours ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

2 hours ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

4 hours ago

More Stories From World