Iraq-Russia Energy Cooperation Unaffected by Western Sanctions - Oil Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Western sanctions against Russia did not affect cooperation between Moscow and Baghdad in the energy sector, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghanni told Sputnik on Thursday.

The minister mentioned that Iraq plans to expand joint projects with Russian company Lukoil, which develops 410,000 barrels of oil per day at the West Qurna-2 field in southern Iraq.

"We are negotiating with this company to start investing in the gas field at West Qurna-2. The economic sanctions imposed on Russia did not affect relations with Lukoil," the minister said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.