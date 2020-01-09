UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Russia Resume Talks On Sale Of S-300 Systems - Iraqi Parliament Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:03 PM

Iraq, Russia Resume Talks on Sale of S-300 Systems - Iraqi Parliament Committee

Iraq's Parliament Security and Defense Committee chairman, Mohammad Ridha, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that Iraq and Russia had resumed talks on the S-300 system purchase agreement

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iraq's Parliament Security and Defense Committee chairman, Mohammad Ridha, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that Iraq and Russia had resumed talks on the S-300 system purchase agreement.

"The need for this weapon emerged after Al-Hashd al-Shaabi units were targeted in Baghdad and other provinces several months ago, and the responsible authorities decided to resume negotiations regarding the S-300 deal," Ridha said.

He added that Iraq hoped that Russia would take initiative in the current crisis to keep the country away from US-Iran confrontations.

It comes a day after Iran launched missile attacks on two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani. There were no reported casualties among US and Iraqi troops. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington would impose additional sanctions against Tehran.

