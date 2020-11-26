Iraq, Russia to Expand Security Cooperation to Info Exchange, Training - Baghdad

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has relayed his country's intent in expanding the existing counter-terrorism cooperation with Russia to other areas, during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center in Moscow on Thursday.

The conference was organized as part of Hussein's visit to Moscow where he is meeting with high-ranking officials and senior lawmakers. On Wednesday, the top diplomat held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I believe that relations between our countries in this field will continue, and during our negotiations yesterday we have confirmed our willingness to advance these relations and expand them in the spheres of training and exchange of information." Hussein said.

Hussein noted the importance of Russia's support in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the security coordination between the two countries in the fight against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) outside the framework of the international coalition.