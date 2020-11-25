UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Russia Working On 14 Bilateral Documents To Be Signed Next Year - Baghdad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iraqi and Russian authorities are currently preparing 14 documents on bilateral relations - including a memorandum of understanding - that both sides hope to sign next year, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told reporters on Wednesday.

The top diplomat was speaking at a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"The relations between our nations are truly old, dating back deep in history, and they continue to develop consistently. We have a total of 14 bilateral documents in work at the moment, including a memorandum of understanding," the Iraqi foreign minister said.

The minister said the documents cover a wide array of topics, including energy, economy, trade, health care, education and transport.

Hussein also affirmed that Baghdad and Moscow were ready to intensify the work for these documents to be ready to be signed by the next meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, tentatively scheduled to be held next year.

"We will pursue that these documents be signed next year," the Iraqi foreign minister added.

Hussein arrived in Russia earlier in the day for a two-day visit. Apart from talks with Lavrov, his agenda includes meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and senior Russian lawmakers.

