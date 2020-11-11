Iraq, Saudi Arabia Agree to Coordinate Positions Within OPEC - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Iraq and Saudi Arabia have agreed to coordinate positions within OPEC and cooperate in the energy sector, according to a joint statement following the work of the two countries' coordinating council.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a videoconference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during which the sides discussed the results of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi coordination council.

"The parties stressed the importance of cooperation in the energy sector and exchange of experience and coordination of positions in the oil sector within the framework of OPEC and OPEC+, as well as full adherence to all agreements on which consensus has been reached, which ensures the achievement of fair oil prices that satisfy exporters and consumers on global markets," the joint statement quoted by the SPA news agency said.