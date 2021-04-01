UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Saudi Arabia Agree To Create Joint Fund Worth $3 Billion - Statement

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Iraq and Saudi Arabia have agreed to establish a $3 billion joint fund, the two countries said in a statement released by the press service of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Wednesday at the head of a government delegation. He was met by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Al-Arabiya tv reported that Saudi Arabia and Iraq had signed five agreements on cooperation in the financial, trade, economic, cultural and information spheres during Al-Kadhimi's visit.

"The sides agreed to create a joint Iraqi-Saudi fund, whose capital is estimated at $3 billion," the statement said.

