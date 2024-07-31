Iraq Says Hamas Chief Killing Could Threaten Region's Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Iraq on Wednesday condemned the killing in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, warning that it threatens the region's stability.
Iraq's foreign ministry in a statement described the killing as a "flagrant violation of international law and a threat to security and stability in the region".
The Al-Nujaba movement, said "the Zionists and Americans have opened the doors of hell" following the killing if Haniyeh, the targeting of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, and a US strike on pro-Iran combatants in Iraq.
These "assassinations... will not deter us, but strengthen our determination", it added.
