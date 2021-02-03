Iraq Says IS Militant Accountable for Baghdad Twin Terror Attacks Eliminated

The aviation of the US-led coalition in Iraq has killed a militant affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and who is responsible for January's double terrorist attacks in the Baghdad capital, which resulted in the death of dozens of people, Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The aviation of the US-led coalition in Iraq has killed a militant affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and who is responsible for January's double terrorist attacks in the Baghdad capital, which resulted in the death of dozens of people, Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said.

On January 21, two suicide attackers staged blasts in the Bab Al Sharqi area of the Iraqi capital. The terrorists were being pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. Some 32 people were killed and 110 more others were injured as a result of the incident.

"The aviation of the international coalition received accurate information on the whereabouts [of terrorists]. A precise airstrike was directed toward the Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, killing terrorist Jabbar Ali Fayyad .

.. who supervised the terrorist operation on the Tayeran square," Rasool tweeted late on Tuesday.

Fayyad has held the position of the so-called military general of southern Iraq in the IS group, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

As a result of the airstrike, another militant, who arranged the transport of two suicide bombers to the attack site, was also eliminated, Rasool added.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed a number of high-ranking security officials, including the country's Federal police head. In addition, several individuals suspected of plotting the attacks were subsequently detained.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.