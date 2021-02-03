UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Says IS Militant Accountable For Baghdad Twin Terror Attacks Eliminated

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Iraq Says IS Militant Accountable for Baghdad Twin Terror Attacks Eliminated

The aviation of the US-led coalition in Iraq has killed a militant affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and who is responsible for January's double terrorist attacks in the Baghdad capital, which resulted in the death of dozens of people, Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The aviation of the US-led coalition in Iraq has killed a militant affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and who is responsible for January's double terrorist attacks in the Baghdad capital, which resulted in the death of dozens of people, Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said.

On January 21, two suicide attackers staged blasts in the Bab Al Sharqi area of the Iraqi capital. The terrorists were being pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. Some 32 people were killed and 110 more others were injured as a result of the incident.

"The aviation of the international coalition received accurate information on the whereabouts [of terrorists]. A precise airstrike was directed toward the Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, killing terrorist Jabbar Ali Fayyad .

.. who supervised the terrorist operation on the Tayeran square," Rasool tweeted late on Tuesday.

Fayyad has held the position of the so-called military general of southern Iraq in the IS group, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

As a result of the airstrike, another militant, who arranged the transport of two suicide bombers to the attack site, was also eliminated, Rasool added.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed a number of high-ranking security officials, including the country's Federal police head. In addition, several individuals suspected of plotting the attacks were subsequently detained.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Russia Iraq Suicide Baghdad SITE January All Arab

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

18 minutes ago

Going for gold: Eiffel Tower gets Olympic facelift ..

14 seconds ago

Two found dead as car slams into tree in muzafarga ..

16 seconds ago

China's Internet Users Top 989Mln in 2020 With 54. ..

17 seconds ago

Russia Registers 16,474 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Frontline health workers, first to get corona vacc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.