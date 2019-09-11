Iraq Says Received Confirmation From US on Israeli Drone Attacks Against PMF Militias

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United States has informed Baghdad that two of the recent airstrikes against Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashd Shaabi, were carried out by Israeli drones, and this information confirms the preliminary findings of Iraq's own inquiry commissions into the incident, a member of the defense committee of the Iraqi parliament, Abdul Khaliq Azzawi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A series of airstrikes triggered several explosions at military bases across Iraq between July 19 and August 26.

"The US side has informed Iraq that the first two airstrikes against Hashd Shaabi bases were carried out by Israeli drones," Azzawi said.

He added that while Iraq's own investigation in underway, the preliminary findings of several inquiry committees suggested that the strikes were carried out by "the hostile aviation," thus confirming Washington's information.

"We put the responsibility on the United States, as they have bases in Iraq and are responsible for ensuring the security and control of the Iraqi airspace. Israel would never attack these facilities without the United States' permission," Azzawi said.

In a recent interview to Channel 9 broadcaster, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not denied the involvement of the Israeli government in airstrikes against pro-Iranian military bases in Iraq.