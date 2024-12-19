Open Menu

Iraq Says To Begin Repatriating Syrian Troops Who Fled Offensive

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Iraq said it would begin repatriating on Thursday Syrian troops who fled a lightning offensive that precipitated the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

"Today, the Iraqi authorities will start returning Syrian soldiers to their country after coordinating with the relevant Syrian authorities in this regard," interior ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri said.

Assad fled Syria as an offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) closed in on Damascus, more than 13 years after his crackdown on democracy protests morphed into one of the deadliest wars of the century.

Taking city after city in a matter of days, the Islamist-led rebels faced little resistance and reached Damascus on December 8.

At the time, an Iraqi security source said hundreds of Syrian soldiers who fled the front lines had been allowed through the Al-Qaim border crossing.

Some had been wounded, the source said.

On Thursday, Miri said the soldiers would be repatriated through the same crossing.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Iraqi official said the repatriation would take place under "the supervision of international organisations".

Syria's new rulers have put out a call to soldiers and police to lay down their arms and register with the authorities.

Iraqi Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohammadawi told Iraqi media on Wednesday that the soldiers had had their "names, equipment and weapons carefully inventoried".

