Iraq Says to Commit to OPEC+ Deal by 80% in June - Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Iraq said it would comply with OPEC+ agreement on oil output cuts by 80 percent in June, but would boost the effort starting July, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday.

"They said they only did 70 percent of the May number, they did ... that we will be delivering only 80 percent of our June number. However, effective July, we will do this and that until September," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.