MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Iraq plans to send a plane with medical staff on board to evacuate its citizens from the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said on Monday.

"The government provided a special plane from Iraqi Airways with medical staff to evacuate students and [members of the Iraqi]community residing in Wuhan to Baghdad directly," al-Sahaf wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry also ordered the creation of an operational headquarters led by the ambassador to China to determine the number of Iraqi citizens in the danger zone and ensure their return to their homeland.

Iraq joins Japan, the United States, France and other nations that have begun making swift efforts to ensure the evacuation of their citizens from the Hubei province, where the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus has so far caused the deaths of 81 people and forced China to quarantine large swathes of territory.