UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Says To Send Plane To Evacuate Citizens From China's Virus-Stricken Wuhan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Iraq Says to Send Plane to Evacuate Citizens From China's Virus-Stricken Wuhan

Iraq plans to send a plane with medical staff on board to evacuate its citizens from the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Iraq plans to send a plane with medical staff on board to evacuate its citizens from the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said on Monday.

"The government provided a special plane from Iraqi Airways with medical staff to evacuate students and [members of the Iraqi]community residing in Wuhan to Baghdad directly," al-Sahaf wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry also ordered the creation of an operational headquarters led by the ambassador to China to determine the number of Iraqi citizens in the danger zone and ensure their return to their homeland.

Iraq joins Japan, the United States, France and other nations that have begun making swift efforts to ensure the evacuation of their citizens from the Hubei province, where the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus has so far caused the deaths of 81 people and forced China to quarantine large swathes of territory.

Related Topics

China Twitter Iraq France Wuhan Baghdad Japan United States From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.