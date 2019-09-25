Iraq Seeks Regional Role as Peace Broker, Economic Hub - President Salih

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iraq proposed creating a regional organization to promote economic integration and security in a region recovering from war against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ), President Barham Salih said in a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"A Federal democratic Iraq that is stable will be a chance... to create a regional organization that is based on economic integration and common security," Salih said. "We can transform our country from a battlefield and a scene of violence into an economic hub in the region."

"The security of the region is contingent upon a good neighborly relationship between Iraq and its surrounding countries," Salih said.

Iraq's position in the region, Salih added, is enhanced by the nation's diverse ethnic and religious patchwork that includes Arabs, Kurds, Shia and Sunni Muslims, Christians, Turkomen, Yazidis and other minorities.

A first step is for Iraq to rebuild from destruction inflicted by the Islamic State, even as the nation continues fighting attempts by that and other terrorist groups to rebound, Salih said.

A pending Iraqi law would create a national reconstruction council that will join the Iraqi government with domestic and international investors, Salih added.