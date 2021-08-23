UrduPoint.com

Iraq Seeks Role As Mediator With Regional Summit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:08 PM

Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

After decades of conflict, Iraq will pitch itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders' summit this week -- despite foreign influence on its territory and a grinding financial crisis

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :After decades of conflict, Iraq will pitch itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders' summit this week -- despite foreign influence on its territory and a grinding financial crisis.

The meeting in Baghdad on Saturday seeks to give Iraq a "unifying role" to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II have said they plan to attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.

Leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also been invited.

Kadhemi came to power in May last year after months of unprecedented mass protests against a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and subordinate to Tehran.

The new premier had served as the head of Iraq's National Intelligence Service for nearly four years, forming close ties to Tehran, Washington and Riyadh.

His appointment prompted speculation he could serve as a rare mediator among the capitals.

"In the past, under Saddam Hussein, Iraq was a state that was feared and despised in the region and everyone saw it as a threat," said Iraqi political expert Marsin Alshamary.

After the 2003 US-led invasion, it became "a weak state", prone to external influences and meddling.

But Saturday's summit, she said, could be "a positive thing for Iraq".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Turkey Washington Iraq Riyadh Tehran Baghdad Saudi Arabia May From

Recent Stories

Caldor Fire in California scorches over 100,000 ac ..

Caldor Fire in California scorches over 100,000 acres

1 minute ago
 Tariq Malik vows to equip NADRA with latest techno ..

Tariq Malik vows to equip NADRA with latest technology

1 minute ago
 Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office dom ..

Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office domination

1 minute ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

1 minute ago
 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mongolia

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mongolia

8 minutes ago
 Angola enters second phase of Chess Olympiad

Angola enters second phase of Chess Olympiad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.