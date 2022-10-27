UrduPoint.com

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts As Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitable - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitable - Envoy

Baghdad views the OPEC+ oil production cuts as a purely technical decision, and sees the current market price as suitable, Iraqi Ambassador to the UN Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Baghdad views the OPEC+ oil production cuts as a purely technical decision, and sees the current market price as suitable, Iraqi Ambassador to the UN Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our oil minister was in Washington last week.

So the message he delivered on Iraq voting for this point is really a technical reason, not a political reason behind it," Aluloom said at the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "That is why we are committed to keep the market at this level and with it, the level of protection to give all the nations the benefits of the oil market."

The envoy also said the pricing level these days "is suitable for our situation."

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Iraq Oil Baghdad Price Market All

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak N ..

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says ..

Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says Baghdad Supports Reforms

9 minutes ago
 World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris C ..

World Must Use Nuclear Power Plants to Hit Paris Climate Targets - Turkish Offic ..

9 minutes ago
 Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Sm ..

Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Small Modular Nuke Technology - ..

9 minutes ago
 Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of d ..

Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of death from heart failure: study ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.