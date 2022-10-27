Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitable - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Baghdad views the OPEC+ oil production cuts as a purely technical decision, and sees the current market price as suitable, Iraqi Ambassador to the UN Mohammed Bahr Aluloom told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our oil minister was in Washington last week.

So the message he delivered on Iraq voting for this point is really a technical reason, not a political reason behind it," Aluloom said at the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "That is why we are committed to keep the market at this level and with it, the level of protection to give all the nations the benefits of the oil market."

The envoy also said the pricing level these days "is suitable for our situation."