Iraq Sees Revival Of IS Activities In Iraqi Deserts, Near Mosul, Kirkuk - President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

Iraq is seeing revival of the activities of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in the country's deserts, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Iraq is seeing revival of the activities of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in the country's deserts, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday.

"There remain pockets of these terrorists across the middle East, particularly in Syria," Salih said. "We are already witnessing signs of the revival of some of the activities by ISIS in the Iraqi deserts - near Mosul, in Anbar, sometimes in Kirkuk and so on."

Salih stressed that while Iraq has achieved major victories in the fight against the terrorist group, the mission is not yet fully accomplished.

The president also noted that neither Iraq nor the Untied States want to have US forces in the Middle Eastern country, though both are committed to maintaining the fight against the IS to the end.

Biden administration officials have said that the White House has not yet made a decision on US force posture in Iraq and other countries going forward.

The Iraqi legislature moved in early January 2020 to end the foreign military presence in the country after a US strike killed an Iraqi militia leader and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

