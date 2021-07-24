UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Sells 1Mln Tonnes Of Fuel To Lebanon In Exchange For Goods, Services - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Iraq Sells 1Mln Tonnes of Fuel to Lebanon in Exchange for Goods, Services - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Iraq on Saturday sold 1 million tonnes of fuel to Lebanon, which will pay for it with goods and services, the Iraqi Prime Minister's press office stated.

The Lebanese side confirmed that the contract will allow the crisis-hit country to have electric power for four months.

"Iraq and Lebanon have concluded a contact for the sale of one million tonnes of fuel at the world price: the payment will be made with services and goods," the press office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said.

Lebanon has been suffering a severe fuel crisis for the past several months, which forced the government in June to allow gasoline imports at new exchange rate ” 3,900 Lebanese Pounds per US Dollar, which is three times higher than previously.

Due to the shortages, gas filling stations in Lebanon are open only until noon and every car can be gassed with only 25 liters, the measures which cause lengthy lines of cars waiting for their turn for hours.

The fuel and financial crises hit the state energy system. Due to the lack of funds to purchase diesel oil for power stations, the operating company had to stop the work of some stations and cut power for people from 2 to 4 hours daily.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Dollar Iraq Company Oil Car Sale Price Lebanon June Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

3 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

4 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

5 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.