Iraq Sends 3 Chinese Passengers Back to Dubai Over Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Erbil International Airport denied on Saturday entry to three Chinese citizens over fears of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China and has sent all of them back to Dubai, from where they had flown to Iraq, the Kurdish NRT broadcaster reported, citing authorities.

"Three Chinese citizens were denied entry to [Iraqi] Kurdistan on Saturday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the media outlet quoted a passport control officer as saying, adding that the passengers flew back to Dubai.

On Friday, the Basra airport in the south of the country decided to deny entry to all China-bound flights' passengers over the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Iraq has not registered a single case of the viral infection, which the World Health Organization has already declared a global health emergency.

The new strain of deadly 2019-nCoV was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.