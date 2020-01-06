Iraq Sets Up Mechanism for Withdrawing Foreign Troops From Country - Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad has set up a mechanism for withdrawing foreign troops from the country, reducing the international coalition's activities to consultations, arms deliveries and training as well as limiting its freedom of movement on Iraqi soil, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Baghdad has set up a mechanism for withdrawing foreign troops from the country, reducing the international coalition's activities to consultations, arms deliveries and training as well as limiting its freedom of movement on Iraqi soil, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces said on Monday.

"The Iraqi government has prepared for the beginning of the pullout of American troops from Iraq. The activities of the international coalition in Iraq will be limited to consultations, arming of [Iraqi forces] and training of military personnel, while the troops will withdraw from Iraq .

.. The latest American strikes are a folly that makes it impossible to remain silent," Abdul Karim Khalaf said in a speech, broadcast by Al Jazeera tv channel.

He added that the Iraqi government had limited the international coalition's ground and aerial movement and will "not allow them to move anywhere."

According to Khalaf, the Americans carried out the operation in Baghdad that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed militia unilaterally, without informing the Iraqi armed forces.