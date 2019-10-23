Iraq Should Strengthen Partnership With Russia in Energy, Defense Fields -Foreign Minister

Russia and Iraq should enhance cooperation in energy, defense and trade, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim told Sputnik on Wednesday in the light of the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Baghdad

"Iraq and the Russian Federation have very deep historical and strategic relations.

Two countries have many agreements and memoranda in various spheres. During the last meeting with Mr. Lavrov, we stressed the importance of activating bilateral partnership... in energy, defense and trade," Alhakim said.

On October 7, Lavrov visited Baghdad for the first visit in five years. The trip coincided with mass protests across Iraq against corruption and social instability.