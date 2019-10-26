UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Slams Israel's Golan Heights Occupation, Voices Support For Palestinians - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Iraq Slams Israel's Golan Heights Occupation, Voices Support for Palestinians - Minister

Baghdad reiterates its support for the Palestinian people and continues to view the Israeli policy toward the Golan Heights as an occupation, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Saturday speaking at the 18h Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Baghdad reiterates its support for the Palestinian people and continues to view the Israeli policy toward the Golan Heights as an occupation, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Saturday speaking at the 18h Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

"Iraq reiterates its stable and continuous stance support to the Palestinian people and its resistance to the Israeli occupation and its colonial policy. We also support the Palestinian people's right of self-determination and getting its legitimate rights and establishing its independent state with Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

Ali Alhakim added that Iraq viewed the Golan Heights as an "Arab Syrian land" and rejected the "straight occupation of this land.

"

"I confirm that the struggle of the Syrian people should end and we should enable the Syrian people to reach a political solution," he added.

The Golan Heights is a strategically important landlocked area in between Israel's northeastern border and Syria's southwest. The territory has been mostly under Israel's control after the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. After Israel adopted a law that annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations almost immediately declared that it was "null and void and without international legal effect."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Iraq Baku Baghdad Jerusalem Border Arab

Recent Stories

PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman need to submit affidav ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Government is committed to increase the Wome ..

11 minutes ago

Pak army killed 60 soldiers of Indian army

23 minutes ago

Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Sunday

4 seconds ago

Axle load implementation deferred for one year to ..

6 seconds ago

MBZUAI sees over 3,000 applicants in one week

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.