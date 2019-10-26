(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Baghdad reiterates its support for the Palestinian people and continues to view the Israeli policy toward the Golan Heights as an occupation, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Saturday speaking at the 18h Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

"Iraq reiterates its stable and continuous stance support to the Palestinian people and its resistance to the Israeli occupation and its colonial policy. We also support the Palestinian people's right of self-determination and getting its legitimate rights and establishing its independent state with Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

Ali Alhakim added that Iraq viewed the Golan Heights as an "Arab Syrian land" and rejected the "straight occupation of this land.

"

"I confirm that the struggle of the Syrian people should end and we should enable the Syrian people to reach a political solution," he added.

The Golan Heights is a strategically important landlocked area in between Israel's northeastern border and Syria's southwest. The territory has been mostly under Israel's control after the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. After Israel adopted a law that annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations almost immediately declared that it was "null and void and without international legal effect."