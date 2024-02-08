Iraq Slams US After Strike Kills Pro-Iran Commander
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Iraq on Thursday condemned a US air strike that killed a senior commander from a pro-Iran armed group accused of having been involved in attacks on American troops in the region.
The US attack on Wednesday came after a wave of strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria last week following the killing of three American troops in neighbouring Jordan on January 28.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the commander killed Wednesday was targeted "in response to the attacks on US service members".
The strike killed "a Kataeb Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," according to CENTCOM.
