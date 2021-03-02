UrduPoint.com
Iraq Starts Vaccinations With Jabs Gifted From China

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:58 PM

Iraq began coronavirus vaccinations on Tuesday, inoculating medical staff hours after a military plane brought in 50,000 Sinopharm jabs donated by China

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Iraq began coronavirus vaccinations on Tuesday, inoculating medical staff hours after a military plane brought in 50,000 Sinopharm jabs donated by China.

The campaign was launched as Iraq battles a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with more than 4,600 new cases a day, and ahead of a three-day visit by Pope Francis from Friday.

"The vaccines arrived overnight and we immediately distributed them to health centres and began the vaccinations," Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi told AFP on site at Baghdad's Medical City hospital compound.

"We will be carrying out more vaccinations tomorrow in the provinces and remote areas.

" Aside from health workers, security forces and the elderly will be first to receive the free-of-charge vaccine, his ministry said on a citizens' registration platform which, however, was not functional on Tuesday.

The public health infrastructure in Iraq, a country of 40 million, has been severely worn down by decades of war, under-investment and corruption.

The health ministry has said it agreed with the Chinese ambassador in Baghdad to purchase another two million Sinopharm doses, but provided no details on the cost or the timing.

